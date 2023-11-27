Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. Makes New $2.89 Million Investment in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,000. Seagen comprises about 0.8% of Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter worth about $281,065,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 836.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,069,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,180 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Seagen by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,580,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,069,000 after acquiring an additional 685,883 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Seagen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,061,000. Finally, KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in Seagen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,151,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Sunday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total transaction of $1,807,601.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,439 shares in the company, valued at $10,584,088.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total value of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total transaction of $1,807,601.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,584,088.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,197 shares of company stock worth $8,219,570. 25.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $214.55. 324,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,021. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.74. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $116.08 and a one year high of $217.51. The stock has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of -53.43 and a beta of 0.35.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.33). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $648.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. Seagen’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

