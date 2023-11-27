Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. Raises Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. boosted its holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,291 shares during the quarter. PNM Resources makes up 2.9% of Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. owned approximately 0.28% of PNM Resources worth $10,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 139.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1,459.2% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 29.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PNM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.04. 91,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.27. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.61 and a 12 month high of $49.60. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.57.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $505.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.51 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 82.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNM. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho raised shares of PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.30 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

