Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Shares Gap Up to $31.68

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.68, but opened at $32.89. Anterix shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 12,211 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Anterix from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get Anterix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Anterix

Anterix Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anterix

The firm has a market capitalization of $602.14 million, a PE ratio of 79.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heard Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anterix by 2.5% in the second quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 1,763,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,875,000 after buying an additional 43,382 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Anterix by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,522,000 after buying an additional 145,155 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anterix by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,343,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,566,000 after buying an additional 18,811 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anterix by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 790,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,249,000 after buying an additional 49,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Anterix by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 405,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,858,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anterix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.