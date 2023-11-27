Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.33

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.33 and last traded at $13.22, with a volume of 197073 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on AM shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 2.38.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.61% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $263.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.29%.

Institutional Trading of Antero Midstream

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 248.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 52.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

