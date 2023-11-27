Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,952 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of AON worth $60,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $327.74. 308,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,568. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $326.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $280.89 and a twelve month high of $347.37. The company has a market cap of $65.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AON. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AON from $322.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AON

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.