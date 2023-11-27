APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Holdings Increased by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,784,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,696,934 shares during the period. APA makes up about 2.4% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of APA worth $641,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in APA by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in APA by 2,535.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in APA by 70.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in APA during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

APA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APA traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.06. 1,157,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,013,399. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.58. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. APA’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of APA from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of APA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of APA from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.47.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

