APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,352 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.06% of APA worth $6,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in APA by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of APA by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 2,535.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of APA by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

APA Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ APA traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.36. 284,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,009,340. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 3.50. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. APA’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on APA from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of APA from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, APA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.47.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

