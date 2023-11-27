Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

APOG traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,995. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.67. Apogee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $51.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $353.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 2,151 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $101,677.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,333.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APOG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 58.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 11.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

