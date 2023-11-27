Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) rose 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.52 and last traded at $17.60. Approximately 21,905 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 293,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Apogee Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.84.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.08). Research analysts anticipate that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

