Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stake Boosted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815,319 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,300 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up 0.7% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $117,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.84.

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMAT traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.27. 1,556,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,973,698. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.68 and a fifty-two week high of $157.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.79 and a 200-day moving average of $140.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

