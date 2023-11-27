Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.38 and last traded at $14.26. 1,321,621 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,781,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAOI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.31. The firm has a market cap of $506.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.73.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.79 per share, with a total value of $146,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,252,471 shares in the company, valued at $12,261,691.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,002,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 304,978 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 25.7% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 36,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 438.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 183,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 149,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter valued at $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.54% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

(Get Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.