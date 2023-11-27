ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Buy

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$26.25 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of C$24.25. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 22.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$27.06.

Shares of TSE ARX traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$21.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,492,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,534. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of C$14.34 and a 1 year high of C$23.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.46.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 27.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 2.3619154 EPS for the current year.

In other ARC Resources news, Senior Officer Sean Ross Allen Calder sold 19,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.39, for a total value of C$410,135.09. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

