ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

ARCB has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on ArcBest from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on ArcBest from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ArcBest from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ArcBest from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.10.

ArcBest Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $121.21. The company had a trading volume of 227,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,309. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.38 and its 200 day moving average is $101.27.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.82. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ArcBest news, CFO John Matthew Beasley bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.98 per share, for a total transaction of $104,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,392 shares in the company, valued at $566,052.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $415,003.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Matthew Beasley purchased 1,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.98 per share, with a total value of $104,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,052.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcBest

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in ArcBest by 1.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ArcBest by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in ArcBest by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its stake in ArcBest by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Articles

