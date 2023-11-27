Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (ARGO) to Issue Dividend of $0.44 on December 15th

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Argo Group International Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE ARGO opened at $29.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.75. Argo Group International has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Argo Group International in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argo Group International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. FourWorld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Group International in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,747,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,840,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 332.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 703,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,614,000 after purchasing an additional 541,100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 885,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,880,000 after purchasing an additional 444,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,687,000.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

