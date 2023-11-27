ARHT Media (CVE:ART) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.10

ARHT Media Inc. (CVE:ART – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 65515 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Separately, Cormark cut their price objective on ARHT Media from C$0.70 to C$0.30 in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.97.

ARHT Media (CVE:ART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.07 million during the quarter. ARHT Media had a negative return on equity of 136.42% and a negative net margin of 125.84%.

ARHT Media Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the live and prerecorded holograms with a network of capture and display locations worldwide. Its products include Capsule, a consumer-facing holographic display that is plug-and-play for events in all lighting conditions and can be permanently installed for retail and other consumer or user-facing applications; ARHT Engine, a proprietary technology utilizes a combination of advanced hardware and software, including 3D cameras, motion capture technology, and real-time rendering software to create its holographic displays; and Virtual Global Stage, which allows multiple presenters to interact with one another on the same stage with no latency, appearing much like they would if they were physically next to one another, as well as capture studio, ARHT Hologram Screen, and HoloPod Display.

