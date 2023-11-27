Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Ashford from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Ashford Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.97. Ashford has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.94.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.60). Ashford had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $181.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashford will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashford

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Featured Stories

