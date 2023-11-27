Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $168.10

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $168.10 and last traded at $168.08, with a volume of 204726 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $165.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.40.

Assurant Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.50.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $1.81. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Assurant’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 29.30%.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $324,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,064.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total transaction of $136,612.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,654 shares in the company, valued at $747,990.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $324,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,064.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Assurant

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 44.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,665,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,065,000 after purchasing an additional 824,782 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at $74,321,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after acquiring an additional 566,763 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,694,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,103,000 after acquiring an additional 237,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 906,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,385,000 after acquiring an additional 227,315 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Assurant



Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

