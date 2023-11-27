Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.11

Shares of Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 78500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Atico Mining Trading Down 4.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.55.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.

