Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,491,538.59 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total value of $1,491,538.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,796,926.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $1,499,285.13.

On Monday, November 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.07, for a total value of $1,533,402.87.

On Thursday, November 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total value of $1,530,353.70.

On Monday, November 13th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.88, for a total value of $1,441,186.08.

On Thursday, November 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $1,416,710.31.

On Monday, November 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total value of $1,422,149.37.

On Friday, November 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.79, for a total value of $1,440,444.39.

On Friday, October 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $1,458,574.59.

On Monday, October 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $1,533,814.92.

On Friday, October 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.07, for a total value of $1,533,402.87.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of TEAM stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $180.32. 1,210,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,220. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.43 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.28. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.40 and a fifty-two week high of $215.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.19.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,233,000 after purchasing an additional 46,418 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $6,015,000. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

