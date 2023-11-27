Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (AI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of TSE:AI opened at C$10.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.31, a quick ratio of 102.54 and a current ratio of 104.21. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a one year low of C$9.76 and a one year high of C$12.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$454.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AI shares. Laurentian set a C$13.00 target price on Atrium Mortgage Investment in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Fundamental Research set a C$13.97 price objective on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. The company offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

