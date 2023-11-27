Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (AI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on December 12th

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Price Performance

AI stock traded up C$0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting C$10.46. 14,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,082. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of C$9.76 and a 52 week high of C$12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$459.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.31, a quick ratio of 102.54 and a current ratio of 104.21.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on AI shares. Fundamental Research set a C$13.97 price target on Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$13.00 target price on Atrium Mortgage Investment in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

(Get Free Report)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. The company offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.