Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Trading Down 4.1%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) shares were down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.74 and last traded at $8.79. Approximately 603,716 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,594,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $54.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.41 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48.59% and a negative return on equity of 19.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 13,044.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,132 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 2,224.7% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 402,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The company also offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

See Also

