Australian REIT Income Fund (HRR.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Australian REIT Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:HRR.UN traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$7.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 943. The company has a market cap of C$4.99 million and a P/E ratio of 20.57. Australian REIT Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$5.67 and a 12-month high of C$10.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.93.

Get Australian REIT Income Fund alerts:

About Australian REIT Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Australian REIT Income Fund is an equity mutual fund launched by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc The fund is managed by Macquarie Private Portfolio Management. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The fund invests primarily in publically listed Australian real estate investment trusts and companies engaged in real estate industry in Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Australian REIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian REIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.