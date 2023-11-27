Australian REIT Income Fund (HRR.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.
Australian REIT Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:HRR.UN traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$7.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 943. The company has a market cap of C$4.99 million and a P/E ratio of 20.57. Australian REIT Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$5.67 and a 12-month high of C$10.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.93.
About Australian REIT Income Fund
