Auteco Minerals (OTCMKTS:MNXMF) Shares to Reverse Split on Wednesday, November 29th

Shares of Auteco Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:MNXMF – Free Report) are set to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, November 29th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, November 29th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 29th.
Auteco Minerals Trading Up 2,536.4 %
Shares of Auteco Minerals stock opened at $0.03 on Monday. Auteco Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.
Auteco Minerals Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Auteco Minerals
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- The bottom is in for this beaten-down retailer.
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/20 – 11/24
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
Receive News & Ratings for Auteco Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auteco Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.