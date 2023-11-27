Auteco Minerals (OTCMKTS:MNXMF) Shares to Reverse Split on Wednesday, November 29th

Shares of Auteco Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:MNXMF – Free Report) are set to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, November 29th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, November 29th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 29th.

Auteco Minerals Trading Up 2,536.4 %

Shares of Auteco Minerals stock opened at $0.03 on Monday. Auteco Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.

Auteco Minerals Company Profile

Auteco Minerals Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Australia and Canada. The company has an option to acquire 80% interest in the Pickle Crow gold project located in Ontario, Canada. It also explores for vanadium and titanium deposits. Auteco Minerals Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

