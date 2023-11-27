Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Shares Gap Down to $4.80

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.80, but opened at $4.64. Autolus Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 53,044 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AUTL. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Autolus Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,124,000 after buying an additional 268,818 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 7.4% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,996,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after buying an additional 138,264 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,992,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 403,449 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,850,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,782,000. 64.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

