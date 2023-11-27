AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC decreased its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 218,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $41,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,630,935,000 after purchasing an additional 625,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,087,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,711,547,000 after acquiring an additional 531,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,001,550,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,250,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,797,000 after acquiring an additional 387,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,861,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $202.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.29.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $172.58. 439,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,070. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.04. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 100.46%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

