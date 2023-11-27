Avenir Corp Has $121.23 Million Stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Avenir Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Markel Group comprises 10.6% of Avenir Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Avenir Corp owned about 0.66% of Markel Group worth $121,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 244.4% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 31 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MKL. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,480.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,460.00 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,321.47 per share, with a total value of $100,431.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,340.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,460.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 463 shares in the company, valued at $675,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 222 shares of company stock valued at $295,861 and sold 1,048 shares valued at $1,544,641. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Markel Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MKL stock traded down $12.05 on Monday, hitting $1,430.20. The stock had a trading volume of 60,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,425. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,186.56 and a twelve month high of $1,560.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,447.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,422.52.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.00 by ($4.44). Markel Group had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.