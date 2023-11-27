Avenir Corp Has $6 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Avenir Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,754 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners comprises 0.5% of Avenir Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $6,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter valued at about $1,055,428,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth $180,770,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,514,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $602,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,819 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,750,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,100,000 after purchasing an additional 938,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 14,203,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,453,000 after acquiring an additional 858,289 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $26.75. The company had a trading volume of 240,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day moving average of $31.88. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $37.74.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.70). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 493.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

