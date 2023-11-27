Avenir Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Avenir Corp reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 4.2% of Avenir Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $48,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,985 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,495,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,332,000 after acquiring an additional 992,835 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 426.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,203,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,767,000 after acquiring an additional 975,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,143,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 586.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after acquiring an additional 315,700 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $6.05 on Monday, hitting $445.96. The company had a trading volume of 483,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,739. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $435.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $445.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

