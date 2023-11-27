Avenir Corp Sells 22,060 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Avenir Corp trimmed its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,641,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,060 shares during the quarter. AES comprises about 3.0% of Avenir Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Avenir Corp owned approximately 0.25% of AES worth $34,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AES. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AES by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,423 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in AES by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,421,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,314,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AES by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,324,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $857,435,000 after purchasing an additional 102,389 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AES by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,121,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,968,000 after purchasing an additional 368,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AES by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,461,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,877,000 after purchasing an additional 230,481 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded AES to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AES from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,449 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,234.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Ricardo Manuel Falu bought 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $39,935.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 61,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,290.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andres Gluski acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $819,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,449 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,234.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 57,039 shares of company stock valued at $934,195 in the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AES traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.90. 1,794,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,160,261. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. AES’s payout ratio is -75.00%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

