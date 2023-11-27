Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Bought by Sectoral Asset Management Inc.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Axonics worth $6,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Axonics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Axonics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,114,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Axonics by 15.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in Axonics by 1,159.5% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $436,477.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,197.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXNX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.80. 65,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,495. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.12 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.71 and its 200-day moving average is $54.21. Axonics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $71.99.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $93.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.60 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Axonics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Axonics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Axonics from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Axonics from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

