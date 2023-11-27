Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Sold by Formula Growth Ltd.

Formula Growth Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at $2,478,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 132.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at about $639,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial Stock Performance

NYSE AX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.28. The company had a trading volume of 179,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,186. Axos Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Transactions at Axos Financial

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $245.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.52 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 18.03%. Equities analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $213,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 513,083 shares in the company, valued at $21,867,597.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Axos Financial

Axos Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.