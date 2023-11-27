AXQ Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $3.50. 51,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,797. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.34.
About Vanda Pharmaceuticals
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.
