AXQ Capital LP Invests $61,000 in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 1,091.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in ICL Group in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ICL Group by 38.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,542,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,686,000 after acquiring an additional 711,544 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of ICL Group by 18.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 442,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 68,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ICL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ICL Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of ICL Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

ICL Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ICL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.16. The company had a trading volume of 57,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,142. ICL Group Ltd has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $8.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 16.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

