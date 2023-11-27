AXQ Capital LP Invests $93,000 in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 2nd quarter worth $455,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Steelcase by 368.6% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 105,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 82,996 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 203,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 64,528 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Steelcase by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 55,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on SCS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Steelcase from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 307,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,917.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCS remained flat at $12.02 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 29,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. Steelcase Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average of $9.06.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $854.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

Further Reading

