AXQ Capital LP Makes New $75,000 Investment in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STKL. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 37,941.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 81.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 308.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in SunOpta in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.
STKL traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $4.85. 25,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,092. SunOpta Inc. has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $10.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $573.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.58.
SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.
