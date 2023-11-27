AXQ Capital LP Makes New $75,000 Investment in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STKL. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 37,941.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 81.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 308.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in SunOpta in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta Price Performance

STKL traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $4.85. 25,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,092. SunOpta Inc. has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $10.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $573.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STKL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered SunOpta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on SunOpta from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on SunOpta from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SunOpta

About SunOpta

(Free Report)

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY).

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.