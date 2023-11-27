AXQ Capital LP Purchases New Shares in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in DISH Network by 3,175.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in DISH Network by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DISH shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on DISH Network from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on DISH Network from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.27.

NASDAQ:DISH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.65. 379,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,765,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average of $6.10.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.37). DISH Network had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

