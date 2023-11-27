Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) traded up 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.96 and last traded at $65.43. 495,976 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 830,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXSM. Piper Sandler raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.22.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Up 5.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 2.01.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.08). Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.33% and a negative return on equity of 88.79%. The business had revenue of $57.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Coleman sold 11,016 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $828,293.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,043.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axsome Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 461.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

See Also

