B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires 23,716 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,716 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned 0.06% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 739,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,389,000 after buying an additional 192,338 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 898,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,685,000 after buying an additional 17,560 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $760,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.3 %

MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.30. The stock had a trading volume of 15,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,401. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.53 and a 12 month high of $85.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.92, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.54. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 25,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $2,116,600.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,493,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,133,132.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 205,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $16,832,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,583.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 25,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $2,116,600.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,493,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,133,132.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.