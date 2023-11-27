B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Boosts Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 56.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,377 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $235.34. 288,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,347,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.38. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $251.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $256.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Capital One Financial downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.45.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

