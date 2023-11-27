B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Boosts Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX traded down $4.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $252.66. 192,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,267. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.81 and its 200-day moving average is $248.57. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $162.61 and a 12-month high of $270.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.54.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

