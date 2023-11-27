B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 8,414 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,414 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Valero Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 6.4% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VLO stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $124.73. The company had a trading volume of 133,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,925. The firm has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

