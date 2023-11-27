B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 9,030 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,060 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned about 0.06% of Installed Building Products worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 12.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 92.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on IBP. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $111.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Installed Building Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.33.

Shares of NYSE:IBP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,637. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.82 and a fifty-two week high of $158.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.10%.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

