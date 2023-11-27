B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Grows Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,066,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,150,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,989 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,823,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,347,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Crown Castle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,658,000 after purchasing an additional 203,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,334,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,825,000 after buying an additional 288,248 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,200,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,231,401,000 after buying an additional 457,468 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $4.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.07. 1,336,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,727,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $153.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.56.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

