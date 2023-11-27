B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 74.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,982 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1,063.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 273.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Floor & Decor stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $92.32. 51,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,809. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.29 and a one year high of $116.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.81 and a 200 day moving average of $95.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

FND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.83.

Floor & Decor Company Profile



Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

