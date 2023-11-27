B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,083 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned about 0.13% of XPEL worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 5.8% during the second quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 109,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the second quarter worth $19,468,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 6.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,433,000 after buying an additional 26,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,369,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XPEL shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on XPEL from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut XPEL from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

In other XPEL news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $75,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,121,246 shares in the company, valued at $84,968,021.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

XPEL traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.60. 5,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,898. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.77 and a twelve month high of $87.46. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.18.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

