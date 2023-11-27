B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $3.28 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 17.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 101.7% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 15.2% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 9.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 98,060.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 343,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,279,000 after acquiring an additional 343,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Public Storage news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Public Storage

Public Storage Stock Down 0.3 %

PSA traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $254.27. The company had a trading volume of 28,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,742. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $316.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $257.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.13.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.99%.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.