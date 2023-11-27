B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $3.43 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,614 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Hershey by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Hershey by 1,525.5% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 36,963 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $556,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 203.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.05.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,182 shares of company stock worth $631,735 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $190.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,450. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $183.74 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The stock has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

