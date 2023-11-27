B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 114.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,869 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned 0.06% of Planet Fitness worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 1,753.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 60,395 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 794.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 104,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after buying an additional 92,803 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,766,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,148,000 after acquiring an additional 242,065 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,007,000 after acquiring an additional 96,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.88.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

Planet Fitness stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.77. 30,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,290. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.28. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.13 and a 12 month high of $85.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.18 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 102.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

