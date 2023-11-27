B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $3.86 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,723 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $27,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.23. The company had a trading volume of 124,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,300. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.82. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $144.82.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.68.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

